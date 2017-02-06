A Pompidou Center in Bogotá?

Following the steps of the Louvre Museum, the well-known Paris contemporary art center Pompidou Center is looking to build on its global brand as a cultural center and place of creation. And Latin America is among its perspectives for the future, reports El País.

In an interview with Spain leading newspaper, Serge Lasvignes, the head of the Pompidou Center, says that it is to open in Brussels in 2018 and that talks are advancing over a branch in Shanghai and another one in Bogotá, Colombia.

“I am very interested in Colombia. It is a promising country with a lot of resources, where artist collectives have contributed to pacifying social life,” he says, adding that plans for Latin America are still in the preliminary stage.

The Pompidou Center will be celebrating its 40th birthday with 40 shows throughout France and lending works from its more than 200,000 pieces, which make it the largest collection of modern art in Europe.