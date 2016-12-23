Playing Madman? Trump Calls on US to 'Expand' Nuclear Capability

US President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for a strengthening of America’s nuclear weapons programme, throwing into doubt longstanding efforts to reduce its arsenal.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted: “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

It was unclear what does Trump meant by "nuclear power"m but the tweet seemed "prompted by improvisation and lacked details, "despite its deep impact on ensuring world peace. Trump likes to be unpredictable: he considers unpredictability a virtue, both in business and politics", writes Marc Bassets, chief correspondent in Washington for El País.

During the Cold War, international analysts used to refer a lot to the madman theory. The madman theory was a feature of Richard Nixon's foreign policy. He and his administration tried to make the leaders of hostile Communist Bloc nations think Nixon was irrational and volatile. (and capable of using the atomic bomb). According to the theory, those leaders would then avoid provoking the United States, fearing an unpredictable American response.

Some analysts are using again the madman theory to explain Trump's conduct. As reported in El País.