Peter Navarro, a Radical Hawk Who Will Upset Beijing

Just a couple of weeks after Donald Trump irritated Beijing by establishing direct contact with Taiwan - and thus questioning the "One China Policy"- , the President-elect has made a new move to threaten US-China relations.

Trump's transition team announced Wednesday that Peter Navarro, a University of California, Irvine, economist who has accused China of effectively waging economic war against the United States, would head a trade policy council inside the White House.

"The Chinese government is a despicable, parasitic, brutal, brass-knuckled, crass, callous, amoral, ruthless and totally totalitarian imperialist power that reigns over the world’s leading cancer factory, its most prolific propaganda mill and the biggest police state and prison on the face of the earth."

That is the view of Peter Navarro, the man chosen by Donald Trump to lead a new presidential office for US trade and industrial policy, reports The Guardian, quoting a book and Netflix documentary by Peter Navarro ( (Death by China: Confronting the Dragon).

“DEATH BY CHINA is right on. This important documentary depicts our problem with China with facts, figures and insight. I urge you to see it.” , said Donald Trump about Navarro's documentary, heavily biased against China. In the film, Navarro blames Beijing for the loss of 57,000 American factories and 25m jobs. He also claims "the repressive communist government [is] now victimising both American and Chinese citizens alike,”as reported in The Guardian.

China's foreign minister on Thursday warned that ties with the U.S. will likely see new complications and that the only way to maintain a stable relationship is by respecting each other's "core interests.", reported the Associated Press.

The president-elect's comments on Taiwan, combined with accusations that China is manipulating its currency and threats of imposing hefty tariffs against Chinese imports, have rattled relations between the world's two largest economies.

