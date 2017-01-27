Pay Now: Trump Suggests 20% Tax on Mexican Imports to Finance Border Wall.

On Thursday, Mexican leader Enrique Peña Nieto had canceled his meeting with US president Donald Trump that was scheduled for next week in Washington, following Trump's threats to make Mexico pay for the wall that he has ordered to be built along the common border between the two countries. His decision had an immediate secondary effect: shortly after, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said Trump intends to impose a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to cover the cost of the wall.
Spicer painted the border tax as one aspect of a broader tax reform policy.
“If you tax that $50bn at 20% of imports – which is by the way a practice that 160 other countries do – right now our country’s policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous. By doing it that way we can do $10bn a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone. That’s really going to provide the funding,” he said.
The comments sparked confusion in Washington, reported The Guardian. Tax increases would need to be passed by Congress. However, the president has the authority in certain situations to impose tariffs on imports if he considers US interests are threatened.
The Mexican foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, said such a tax increase would pass the cost of Trump’s wall on to US consumers. “A tax on Mexican imports to the United States is not a way to make Mexico pay for the wall, but a way to make the North American consumer pay for it through more expensive avocados, washing machines, televisions,” he told reporters.
Japan Effect
Japan said Friday it will examine whether strained relations between the United States and Mexico could affect Japanese firms, especially if the US went ahead with its threat of taxing imports from Mexico.
A thousand Japanese companies, including some of its largest automakers such as Toyota, Nissan, Mazda and Honda operate out of Mexico.
Government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference while the issue is bilateral, Japan wants to monitor the situation for any possible impact on these Japanese companies.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's meeting with Trump on Feb. 10. Abe will try to convince the US leader on the "strategic and economic" significance of the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement that includes nine other countries besides Japan and Mexico, and from which Trump pulled out the US earlier in the week, reported EFE.