Pay Now: Trump Suggests 20% Tax on Mexican Imports to Finance Border Wall.

On Thursday, Mexican leader Enrique Peña Nieto had canceled his meeting with US president Donald Trump that was scheduled for next week in Washington, following Trump's threats to make Mexico pay for the wall that he has ordered to be built along the common border between the two countries. His decision had an immediate secondary effect: shortly after, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said Trump intends to impose a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to cover the cost of the wall.

Spicer painted the border tax as one aspect of a broader tax reform policy.