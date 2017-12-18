Passenger train derails in US state of Washington

A high-speed Amtrak passenger train derailed on Monday in the northwestern US state of Washington, resulting in "multiple fatalities" and many people injured, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said.



Train 501 was en route from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, when it went off the tracks on Monday as it was crossing an overpass over Highway I-5 near the town of DuPont.



Although some vehicles traveling on I-5 were struck by cars and debris from the train, nobody was killed on the roadway and the deaths "are all contained to the train," according to sheriff's office spokesman Ed Troyer. "It's pretty horrific," he added.



Photographs posted on Twitter show that at least one train car fell off the overpass onto the roadway below, the southern lanes of which were blocked by authorities after the accident.



At least one other train car was left dangling from the bridge over the highway.



Initial television images of the scene showed a large number of emergency vehicles on hand to attend to the injured.



Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said on his official Twitter account that that "this is an ongoing and serious situation."



The incident took place at 7:40 am between the Washington cities of Tacoma and Olympia.