Obama's Last Words: "We Are Going to Be OK"

Barack Obama ended his presidency with a final press conference at the White House in which he insisted there is hope for our country -HOPE was his campaign motto in 2008- despite some threats coming from the Trump administration.

“I believe in this country. I believe in the American people,” he said, trying to project equanimity. “I think we’re going to be okay.”

In relation to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, “The president-elect will have his own policy,” he said. “Having won an election opposed to many of my initiatives, it is appropriate for him to go forward with his vision and his values.”

However, he offered very explicit warnings:

In an interview with The Times of London, Trump suggested he would cut a deal with Russia, offering to undo sanctions levied after the illegal annexation of Crimea in exchange for nuclear-arms reductions. Obama criticized that, saying the United States had to stand up for sovereignty of nations like Ukraine: “This is a good example of the vital role that America has to continue to play around the world in protecting basic values,” reported The Atlantic.

Obama also asserted the importance of “treating people with basic respect.” Obama has advocated against discrimination and racial barriers, and encouraged inclusion policies for rural and poor communities.

In a warning tone, Obama has said he would not sit quietly while some of what he sees as core American values were undermined. And this includes any attempt to stifle dissent or the press; any effort to undermine the right to vote; or movement to deport undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, reported El País.