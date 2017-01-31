Obama is Back: American Vaules are at Stake

Just 10 days after leaving the White House in the hands of Donald Trump, Barack Obama is back. The former US President broke his silence on his successor’s presidency to attack his successor's controversial travel ban on refugees and Muslim migrants.

“The president [Obama] fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” a spokesman for Obama said in a public statement.

During his final press conference as president, Obama listed a number of issues that might prompt him to return to politics:

“There’s a difference between [the] normal functioning of politics and certain issues or certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake,” Obama said then. “I put in that category if I saw systematic discrimination being ratified in some fashion."

“Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” spokesman Kevin Lewis said referring to the protests.

After they left office, often presidents retired to write and paint, or engaged in philanthropic initiatives. Rarely did they enter into the day-to-day political discussions, and more rarely did they question their successor.

But Democrat Obama has decided to skip this tradition that did rigorously comply with his predecessor, the Republican George W. Bush. The trigger has been the executive order that Donald Trump signed Friday and temporarily closed the borders to refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries.

As reported in El País.