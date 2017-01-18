With No Regrets: Meet the Latinos that voted for Trump

In California, exit polls suggest about 80% of Latinos voted for Hillary Clinton. Thus, the remaining 20% have become a minority, facing harsh criticism and sometimes called "traitors", reports The Los Angeles Times. Who are these pro-Trump Latinos and why did they vote for a candidate that insulted them and threatened to build a wall to protect the U.S from Hispanic immigrants?

Many Latinos who voted for Trump believed America was going in the wrong direction and that Trump was the man to fix it. They were well aware of his strong rhetoric against immigrants here illegally, as well as his talk of mass deportations and building a wall at the border", reports the L.A Times after interviewing some of them.

One of them is Ana Corona, who came from Mexico to California in 1967, following her father and siblings. Illegally, of course. Corona watched as family members got deported and escaped deportation herself. Corona, like other pro-Trump Latinos, said they simply did not believe that Trump has the power to expel millions of people in the country on a scale to match the rhetoric that stirred his supporters.

Another example is Mario Guerra, a former treasurer of the California Republican Party, came to the U.S. when he was 6 years old on an American sponsored resettlement of Cubans trying to escape Fidel Castro. Guerra, a devout Catholic, thinks "there’s grown-ups in the room that are helping the transition and I think we’re going to be fine. “I think if he can fulfill some of his business plans, his economic plans, his educational plans — I think it’s going to be great for the Latino people.”

