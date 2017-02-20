No One is Safe: Immigrants in America paralyzed by fear of raids

Donald Trump's first 100 days as US President had a high psychological toll: fear.

Thousands of immigrants across the United States are in a state of anxiety after a week of immigration raids have raised the specter of a mass deportations.

Their fears were confirmed after the Associated Press revealed details of a proposed White House memo to deploy the national guard against undocumented immigrants in the western US.

“It’s almost like it’s psychological warfare that’s being waged against people of color to create a constant feeling of fear and uncertainty,” told The Guardian Juanita Molina, the executive director of Border Action Network, a human rights organization in Tucson, Arizona. “We don’t have just basic freedom of movement.”

White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, dismissed the memo, which was written by the US homeland security secretary, John Kelly, a retired four-star marine general. “That is 100% not true,” he said. “It is false. It is irresponsible to be saying this.”

However, the implications of the policy became apparent over the past week, after a series of Ice raids in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Antonio, and New York City, resulted in the arrest of more than 680 people. Some of the arrested included undocumented citizens that were "safe" under Obama's Administration:

On 8 February, Guadalupe García de Rayos was arrested and deported to Mexico after her annual check in with Ice officials. The 36-year-old mother had been allowed to remain in the country for years on the condition that she complete the yearly appointments.

This week, for the first time two immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) program were detained. Daca recipients, also known as “Dreamers”, are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children.

As reported in The Guardian.