No-One Lost: How Mexico Tried to Find New Trade Partners in Davos

Mexico Night at the World Economic Forum in Davos was more than tapas, tequila and mariachis, reports the BBC. Amidst Trump's threat of introducing protectionist measures, gut Nafta and build a wall between the US and its southern neighbor, Mexico's trade department made its best to promote the country's business interests and schmooze potential investors.

To the sound of "Besame Mucho", Mexico officers tried to make new friends in the world's most important meeting of economists and investors.

"We have very good friends, and you don't have to build new friends," he tells me, but adds, diplomatically: "You have to recover some of those… they are not lost… they are only [furnished] with bad information, ", said Francisco N Gonzalez Diaz, director general of ProMexico, the official Mexican trade body. "I'm referring to those who don't believe in globalisation, who don't believe in trade, who don't believe in mutual investment," he proffered.

The clear goal was to dismiss the idea that Mexico has profited from globalisation at the expense of others, such as workers at US car factories. "No-one lost," says Mr Gonzalez Diaz.

Digital screens around the Mexico Night party showcase some of the country's most recognisable global exports, such as Don Julio tequila, and Mr Gonzalez Diaz talks up the opportunities in other sectors, such as computer games, which are increasingly either developed or translated in Mexico for the growing Hispanic market.

