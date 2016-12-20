A new restaurant in Madrid serves food to the poor with the revenues made from regular customers.

In Madrid, a new chain of restaurants opened last month to serve those who cannot afford to dine out.

Robin Hood restaurant business model uses the revenues made by serving breakfast and lunch to paying customers to cover the costs of preparing free evening dinners for homeless people.

The founder of this minichain of restaurants (at the moment, it has four locations) is  Rev. Ángel García Rodríguez, 79, who has spent a lifetime working with the needy, reports The New York Times.

Father Ángel is president of Messengers of Peace, a nongovernment organization that employs 3,900 people and 5,000 volunteers. It runs homes for older people, orphanages, centers for drug addicts and other social services. His organization also runs projects in about 50 developing countries.

“To get served by a waiter wearing a nice uniform and to eat with proper cutlery, rather than a plastic fork, is what gives you back some dignity,” he said.

