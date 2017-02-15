My Big Fat Birthday: ‘Quinceañera’ parties become trendy

Quinceañera party, a ritual symbolizing the passage from girlhood to womanhood, s widely observed across Latin America – from Mexico to Argentina, and Bolivia to Ecuador. But now this tradition is spreading in Spain and the US in the hands of the immigrant communities, reported El País.

For many Spaniards, the first time they heard of this kind of Latino parties was last November, when a quinceañera party in San Luis Potosí (Mexico) attracted around 30,000 guests after the birthday girl’s father issued a blanket invitation that went viral on social media.

Yet every weekend, in suburbs across Spain, Latino immigrants celebrate their own quinceañera parties, with all the pomp of a wedding: white limos, flowers, cakes, mariachis and hundreds of guests.

For immigrants it’s a way to preserve and protect their identity.

“The quinceañera party is more important to the parents than to the girls,” says Rose Ballesta, a party organizer. Her best-selling product, the “all-included pack,” starts at around 1,900$. It includes the dress, limo, decoration, makeup and hairdressing, and involves the work of a dozen people, from seamstresses to DJs, to photographers and even choreographers.

As for nationalities, the party planner has seen them all: Dominican, Bolivian, Peruvian, Ecuadorean. Once there was even a Spanish girl

As reported in El País.