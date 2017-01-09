More than a Latino "Reboot"

Netflix decision to relaunch One Day at a Time has been good news for the Latino community. The sitcom, qualified as a Latino sitcom, is a reboot of the the original Norman Lear production from the 1970s, in which a single mom raises her kids with the help of a live-in grandmother and a charming landlord.

In this comeback, the show starts a 38-year-old Cuban-American Afghanistan war veteran(Penelope, interpreted by Justina Machado), living with her family in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Her kids — 14-year-old Elena and Alex attend Catholic school while Penelope works as a nurse. When Penelope leaves her husband, her mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno) moves in to help.

But despite the fact that One Day at a Time deals with universal issues, almost every headline announcing its comeback qualified the show as Latino, reports Refinery29, a digtial magazine for women issues.

“To see a Cuban-American family in this kind of show, I think is great. Because so many times we're portrayed in ways that we don't want to be portrayed, in ways that make us seem so ridiculous", says Justina Machado in an interview with Refinery 29.

“We're proud to be Latino. We'll take it. But I think the show's out there: It's universal. And, you know, it's just gonna be a story and we're just gonna be actors that happen to be Latinos telling these stories.”

As reported in Refinery 29.