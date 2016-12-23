Minority Lawmakers Vow to Push Back Against Trump's Racist Proposals

Counting the days left before Trump takes office, minority lawmakers in Congress are vowing to fight any proposals that would take aim at marginalized communities across America.

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, a coalition of lawmakers of color in Washington, is working to ensure that Trump’s hardline proposals on immigration and profiling of Muslims do not become a reality. The president-elect hasn't explicitly ruled out mass deportations, banning Muslims from entering the US and a Muslim registry.

Ruben Gallego, a Democratic congressman from Arizona, the son of Mexican and Colombian immigrants, is vowing not to treat the president-elect as an ordinary occupant of the White House.

“My role as a member of Congress, as a Latino member of Congress and as a veteran, is to make sure that we remind a lot of our immigrants, a lot of our minority citizens in general, that this country is still theirs,” Gallego told the Guardian.

The 115th Congress, upon assuming office in January, will historically be the most diverse. But despite a record number of minorities poised to walk the halls of the US Senate and House of Representatives, the legislative branch will remain overwhelmingly white.

