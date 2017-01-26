Mind the Gap.Trump Infrastructure Projects list includes Philly bridges

Donald Trump's visit to Philadelphia today is expected to spark protests and demonstrations around the city.

One good reason is that the President signed an executive order on Wednesday to strip federal funds from sanctuary cities like Philadelphia. As far as our city maintains its status as a "4th Amendment" or sanctuary city,-in order to protect illegal immigrants- the executive order will prevent it from getting access to any federal grants, blocked by the Department of Homeland Security.

Another good reason is that he also has ordered the construction of a border wall between Mexico and the U.S.

So, is there any reason to be happy for having him at hope? Perhaps a little one: The Trump administration reportedly has put together preliminary lists of 50 targeted infrastructure projects, with investment in bridges on Interstate-95 in Philadelphia mentioned as part of the roughly $137.5 billion worth of spending, according to a McClatchy report.

As reported in The Philadelphia Business Journal.