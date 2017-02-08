The Middleman: Spain Ready to Act as US Intermediary in Latin America

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Tuesday told President Donald Trump that Spain is well-placed to act as an intermediary for the United States in various regions of the world, including Europe and Latin America.

The two leaders spoke by telephone for the first time since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

In the conversation, which lasted 15 minutes, conservative Mariano Rajoy said that Spain wants to develop a good relationship with the new US administration, while Trump was very interested in the current state of the Spanish economy, according to a statement released by the Spanish Government.

“With a stable government and with an economy that is growing at more than 3 percent, Spain is in the best situation to be an interlocutor for the United States in Europe, Latin America, and also in North Africa and the Middle East,” the statement said.

The document, however, does not include any sign of criticism from the head of the Spanish Government about Trump's decision to build a wall with Mexico or the US travel veto to citizens from seven Muslim countries, reports El País.

Trump and Rajoy also reaffirmed their strong bilateral alliance regarding a series of mutual interests, according to a White House statement.

The statement said both leaders discussed shared priorities on security, economics; with Trump emphasising on the importance of all NATO allies sharing the burden of defence spending.

In response to a question from Trump about the future of the European Union in light of the United Kingdom’s plan to leave, Rajoy said he was confident about a strengthening of the EU integration process in the coming months and assured the president that Spain would work toward that end.

Mariano Rajoy seems to believe the time is right for Spain to reclaim its place at the EU’s top table, reversing more than a decade of decaying Spanish influence in Brussels just in time for Brexit negotiations, reports Politico.eu. Spain is almost alone in Europe in having no anti-EU political forces in parliament.

The first personal encounter between Rajoy and Trump is expected to come in May at the NATO summit in Brussels.