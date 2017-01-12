Mexico President Vows Never to Pay for Trump's Wall

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday said Mexico will seek to negotiate issues including trade, security and migration with the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump, but would not pay for a U.S. border wall.

Peña Nieto, speaking to an assembly of foreign diplomats, said he would continue to promote free trade integration in North America.

Mexico would invest in a more secure border but not a wall, he added, but the U.S. shared responsibility on immigration and should work to stop the southward flow of illegal weapons that helps arming drug cartels.

“It is evident that we have differences with the new United States government on some issues, such as a wall that Mexico absolutely will not pay for,” Peña Nieto said. “At no time will we accept anything that goes against our dignity as a country and our dignity as Mexicans.

Peña Nieto’s pronouncement contradict the insistence of the US president-elect, Donald Trump, that Mexico will cover the costs of fencing off its frontier with the United States, reports The Guardian.

“I want to get started. I don’t want to wait a year and a half,” Trump said of the wall at a press conference on Wednesday.

The tougher talk from the Mexican side comes as the country confronts the consequences of Trump bullying automakers that plan expanding production there.

Trump’s tweets and promises to impose penalties on Mexican exports have damaged the value of the peso to record lows.

As reported in The Guardian.