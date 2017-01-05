Mexico Appoints Trump's "Wondeful Man" New Foreign Minister

Less than two weeks before Trump takes office, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto appointed his former finance minister, who Donald Trump called a “wonderful man,” as Mexico’s foreign minister Wednesday.

Luis Videgaray resigned from the cabinet in September after helping to arrange a visit by Trump, which sparked public outrage with Pena Nieto. After his resignation, Trump took to Twitter to praise Videgaray, saying “Mexico and the United States would have made wonderful deals together” if he had remained in office.

“With the change of government in the United States on 20 January, the instructions for secretary Videgaray is to accelerate dialogue and contacts so that from the first day the bases for building a constructive work relationship can be established,” Peña Nieto said in televised address to the nation, as reported in The Guardian.

One of the most important missions for the new Mexican Foreign Minister will be to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump has threatened to eliminate. The free trade agreement between Mexico and the U.S has helped Mexico to boost its exports to its northern neighbours.The appointment of Videgaray arrives on the same wek that Ford said it will cancel its plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico after coming under criticism from Trump.

