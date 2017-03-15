Mexican firm bidding to help build Trump’s wall: “It’s not a betrayal”
03/15/2017 - 04:23
in
Mexican firm bidding to help build Trump’s wall: “It’s not a betrayal”
A Puebla-based businessman is bidding to construct Trump's border wall. He says his country needs an outsider to combat corruption in politics
Mexican firm bidding to help build Trump’s...
By AL DIA News
March 15, 2017
Theodore Atalla, the owner of a small industrial lighting company in the central Mexican city of Puebla, not only backs Donald Trump’s controversial plans to build a wall along the US-Mexican border, but has also asked to take part in its construction. Ecovelocity is the only company registered in Mexico among the more than 600 that have joined the bidding process for what has become a symbol of the US president’s election promises, and a humiliation for Mexico.
“I’m not betraying anybody. What’s more, we need to support each other here in Mexico,” he says.
Read the full story in El País (in English).
ALSO LISTED IN