Mexican firm bidding to help build Trump’s wall: “It’s not a betrayal”

File photo showing a view of a graffiti on the border fence that divides the state of Mexicali, Mexico and Calexico, United States on January 26, 2017. EFE/ Juan Barak

Mexican firm bidding to help build Trump’s wall: “It’s not a betrayal”

A Puebla-based businessman is bidding to construct Trump's border wall. He says his country needs an outsider to combat corruption in politics

By AL DIA News
March 15, 2017

Theodore Atalla, the owner of a small industrial lighting company in the central Mexican city of Puebla, not only backs Donald Trump’s controversial plans to build a wall along the US-Mexican border, but has also asked to take part in its construction. Ecovelocity is the only company registered in Mexico among the more than 600 that have joined the bidding process for what has become a symbol of the US president’s election promises, and a humiliation for Mexico.

“I’m not betraying anybody. What’s more, we need to support each other here in Mexico,” he says.

Read the full story in El País (in English). 

ALSO LISTED IN
Immigration

More in EDITOR'S PICKS

Native Americans step up fight against Trump’s proposed US-Mexico border wall
Mexican firm bidding to help build Trump’s wall: “It’s not a betrayal”
A century Later, the legacy of enslaved workers from India still shapes the Caribbean culture
Trump, Arabia Saudita, Yemen, armas
La política de Trump en Yemen tiene su trasfondo