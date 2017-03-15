Mexican firm bidding to help build Trump’s wall: “It’s not a betrayal”

Theodore Atalla, the owner of a small industrial lighting company in the central Mexican city of Puebla, not only backs Donald Trump’s controversial plans to build a wall along the US-Mexican border, but has also asked to take part in its construction. Ecovelocity is the only company registered in Mexico among the more than 600 that have joined the bidding process for what has become a symbol of the US president’s election promises, and a humiliation for Mexico.

“I’m not betraying anybody. What’s more, we need to support each other here in Mexico,” he says.

