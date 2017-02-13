Meryl Streep: "Trump have woken us up to how fragile freedom really is"

Meryl Streep takes politics and dignity seriously. The actress delivered an impassioned speech at the Human Rights Campaign (H.R.C) Great New York Gala on Saturday night and responded to Donald Trump's insults, who called her "overrated" after her Globes award speech:

"Yes, I am the most overrated, over-decorated and currently, I am the most over-berated actress ... of my generation," Streep said.

Streep said she wished she could stay at home and "and load the dishwasher" rather than take a podium to speak out adding that "the weight of all these honors" she's received in her career compelled her to speak out.

"It's terrifying to put the target on your forehead," she said. "And it sets you up for all sorts of attacks and armies of brown shirts and bots and worse, and the only way you can do it is if you feel you have to. You have to! You don't have an option. You have to."

Streep was receiving the group's National Ally for Equality Award. The actress also praised the organization for defending LGBT rights.

Turning to Trump, she said: "But if we live through this precarious moment — if his catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn't lead us to nuclear winter — we will have much to thank this president for. Because he will have woken us up to how fragile freedom really is."

Streep said the country has now learned "how the authority of the executive, in the hands of a self-dealer, can be wielded against the people, and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The whip of the executive can, through a Twitter feed, lash and intimidate, punish and humiliate, delegitimize the press and all of the imagined enemies with spasmodic regularity and easily provoked predictability."

"All of us have the human right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," the actress said.

"If you think people were mad," Streep said, "when they thought the government was coming after their guns, wait until you see when they try to take away our happiness."

As reported in Vanity Fair.