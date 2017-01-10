Merkel Anticipates Frosty Relations with U.S.

German chancellor Angela Merkel is getting ready for the worst. During the U.S election campaign, she largely refrained from public comment. But that doesn't mean, however, that she doesn't have a strong opinion about the incoming American president Donald Trump.

No other presidential candidate in the history of the United States has ever violated the rules of decency to the degree that Trump has. That's how Merkel sees it, reports German magazine Der Spiegel in his English edition.

In a brief statement given to the press following his Nov. 9 election, Merkel said that "Germany and America are connected by values of democracy, freedom and respect for law." She then offered close cooperation with the next president on the "basis of these values."

It's not Trump's ideology that worries Merkel most, it's his character, his craving to be admired. His opinions, after all, change fastly: in August 2015, he said the German chancellor was "probably the greatest leader in the world today." Then the refugee crisis came and Trump said, "What she's done in Germany is insane. It's insane."

