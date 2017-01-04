Mark Zuckerberg Plans a U.S Tour to Study Impact of Globalisation

Is it possible that globalization and social networks helped Trump's victory somehow?

In a personal statement on his social network, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, announced his intention to visit and met people in every state in the US in this year 2017. He’s already visited about 20 states, which means he has to travel to about 30 states by the end of the year.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Zuckerberg said that after a “tumultuous last year”, it seems that “we are at a turning point in history”, recalls the Financial Times. He called on his readers to work to “find a way to change the game so it works for everyone”.

“For decades, technology and globalisation have made us more productive and connected,” he said. “This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime.”

Facebook came under fire during the US election for doing too little to stop the spread of fake news stories, such as a report that the Pope had endorsed Mr Trump, which gained a much larger audience than real publications on the platform, reports the Financial Times. It was also criticised for creating filter bubbles, where users only see posts that reflect their own opinions.

Silicon Valley has been shaken by the election of Mr Trump. Many technology entrepreneurs have more liberal ideas opposed to Trump's protectionism.

Mr Zuckerberg has not made any clear statement about his political preferences, but in April he made a speech criticising people who want to build walls, in a reference to Mr Trump’s plan for a border wall with Mexico.

As reported in the Financial Times.