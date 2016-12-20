Make it Right PHL: After the Elections, Justine Haemmerli Founded a New Community to Make Philadelphia Better

The morning after the presidential elections, 32-year-old Justine Haemmerli decided to expand her Facebook group on which to post articles about ways local groups and individuals can take action to make Philadelphia better.

Make It Right PHL has now ith over 1,600 members on the Facebook group and 40 organizations signed up on the website, reports The Philadelphia Citizen. Together, members of the group donated more than $13,000 to local groups for Giving Tuesday; organized a book club (first up: Arlie Russell Hochschild’s “Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right”, to help them understand Trump supporters), among other initiatives.

"I’m a millennial, and in my echo chamber that I live in, everyone is super engaged. So, I think there are the super engaged folks, there are the ones who don’t talk or care about politics and are so far away from ever being engaged, and then there is that middle section with those on the cusp, who want to do something, but don’t know how. And I think there are a lot of those people in Philly.", she said.

