Maduro's Hardline's Bet Shows No Sign of Change for Venezuela

The first public appearance of the year of President Nicolas Maduro has changed the political landscape of Venezuela, reports Spanish newspaper El País. The head of state has remodeled his cabinet to surround himself with his most unconditional partners to face a complicated economic and social situation.

Maduro has appointed the governor of the state of Aragua, Tareck El Aissami, as deputy president of the Republic, deputy Elías Jaua as minister of Education and the elder brother of former president Hugo Chávez, Adán Chávez, Minister of Culture, among others.

The arrival of El Aissami to power, perhaps the most powerful province governor of the country, is a sign that Maduro will keep his bet in a development model that such disastrous results have left in the local economy. With inflation around 700 percent last year, according to figures from the International Monetary Fund, a brutal shortage of medicines and staple foods, the regime is committed to insisting on controlling the economy as the brunt of its proposal. El Aissami was minister of Interior Relations in the final section of the Chávez government and a sympathizer of the ultra-leftist.

As reported in El País.