Lost in Transition: Trump's Last Minute Struggle to Fill In His Administration

With less than three weeks to go before Trump takes office, his transition team is lagging behind schedule to fill positions in the new administration, largely because many of the nominees haven’t been fully vetted yet.

On top of late starts to the weeks-long process, the team faces an extra hurdle in the fact that Trump has chosen a number of wealthy business executives, whose complex financial portfolios make their potential conflicts of interest particularly hard to straighten out, according to The Atlantic.

In addition, Trump has another complication: His Cabinet is stacked with wealthy executives whose vast and complex financial portfolios must be combed for potential business conflicts and then untangled before they receive Senate confirmation hearings. They include Rex Tillerson, the Exxon Mobil CEO nominated to be secretary of state; Steve Mnuchin for treasury secretary; Andrew Puzder for labor secretary; Wilbur Ross for commerce secretary; and Betsy DeVos as education secretary.

