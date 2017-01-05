Lost City: Ancient Ruins amid the Honduran Rain Forest

The Mosquitia mountains, in Honduras, is one of the last scientifically unexplored regions on Earth. The discovery of a new ancient city was made using a technology called lidar, or “light detection and ranging,” which can map terrain through the thickest jungle foliage. As a result, this discovery revealed something rare: "a city in an absolutely intact, undisturbed, pristine state, buried in a rain forest so remote and untouched that the animals there appeared never to have seen people before", reports The New Yorker this week.

"Entering the ruins was a disappointment. If the Mosquitia jungle were superimposed on Times Square, the foliage would be so thick that you would have no inkling you were in the midst of a city. Even standing at the base of an earthen pyramid in the central plaza of T1, surrounded by earthworks, terracing, and mounds, I had not the slightest idea that this was the main public space of what had once been a thriving city of thousands. Only through technology did we know our location in the ruins".

