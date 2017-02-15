Left Behind

Sixteen years ago, a pickup full of illegal travelers crashed in California, near the Mexican border. Most of the people in the truck escaped into the desert, except one boy, who was extremely injured. The Mexican boy, aged between 18 and 20, woke up in a San Diego hospital in a "vegetative state." He had no way to tell anyone what his name was or where he came from. He had carried only a phone card and a few pesos and dollars.

Some of the nurses at the hospital took to calling him Pancho. He needed a name for the forms and the charts and the billing.

His story began to spread. On the Internet,

There is a corner of the internet, there are websites devoted to track down missing would-be immigrants. Two years ago, a woman in McAllen, Texas, saw a picture in a Facebook group, the name of which translates to Pathway to the North, which looked familiar. It showed a man lying in a hospital bed in San Diego, a breathing tube attached to his neck. She sent it to her cousin in Houston. Could this, she asked, be Gilberto?

Read the full story in The Guardian.