Latinos Find their Way in California's Trump Territory

Latinos have surpassed whites as the largest group in California; but Siskiyou County, like other rural parts of the state, is mostly white, with a strong conservative streak. Trump won about 55% of the vote in tiny unpopulated rural towns of Siskiyou County, reports the L.A Times. How is the life for Latino communities in this tiny white conservative towns?

Not that bad. In Weed, a town that has marketed its marijuana-associated name to sell merchandise with slogans like “Enjoy Weed,” about 16% of the residents are Latino, a bit higher than the average 10% of Latinos in Siskiyou County. They generally get along despite their differences.

“People don’t care about politics. If you don’t have enough wood, you’ll freeze.” says Isabel Z. Quiroz, the owner of a Latino-themed novelty store called De Colores

“We have different priorities. Perhaps we just don’t have time for racism,” her friend Rodriguez added.

Read more about the life of Latino minorities in rural California in the L.A Times.