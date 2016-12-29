The Latino Drivers of Economic Growth

Donald Trump is about to take office without any Hispanic in his cabinet. For a president-elect who ran on restoring economic growth, ignoring U.S. Latinos makes little sense, writes Sol Trujillo, chairman of Trujillo Group Investments and former CEO of U.S. West, Orange and Telstra.

A new report by economist Jeffrey Eisenach, “Making America Rich Again: The Latino Effect on Economic Growth,” shatters myths associated with the U.S. Latino community and documents a growing segment of the U.S. population that is better educated, more employed, more entrepreneurial and more engaged than many understand.

Trujillo underlines some interesting findings in Mr. Eisenach’s study:

• Latinos are driving new business creation. The number of Latino-owned business grew 46% from 2007 to 2012, compared with a decline of more than 2% for non-Latino businesses. There are now more than four million Latino-owned business in the U.S. If not for Latinos, the U.S. would have fewer businesses today than it did in 2007.

• Those businesses are hiring. Head count in Latino-owned businesses increased 22% from 2007 to 2012, against a 2% drop in hiring over the same period for non-Latino businesses.

• Latino incomes are rising fast. Latinos were responsible for 29% of real income growth in the U.S. from 2005 to 2015, with the number of Latino households earning incomes of more than $150,000 growing 194%.

As reported in The Wall Street Journal.