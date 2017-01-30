In 1986, Hector and Monica Orcí decided to open a job agency in Santa Monica, CA, to help undocumented immigrants to step out of the shadows and become citizens. 30 years later, the family-owned Orcí Agency has benefited from the huge growth in the U.S. Latino population, but now this pioneering agency is facing Pesident Donald Trump's real threat to build a wall along the Mexican border and refrain the entry of illegal immigrants.

“There is a rejection of multiculturalism,” Orcí said to L.A Times. “Latino consumers feel betrayed, they have been cast as the enemy. There is a tremendous need, and opportunity, for marketers to reconnect with Latino consumers."

Over the years, the agency has encountered scattered rejection from other corporations that didn’t want to be seen as appealing to Latinos out of fears that such outreach could alienate white consumers. However, Orci managed to serve clients like American Honda Motor Co., Union Bank and Dole, to make them understand nuances of Latino culture and to create advertising that would inspire brand loyalty.

Multicultural advertising has faced another challenge: Increasingly, growth in the Latino community is coming from the children and grandchildren of immigrants who are typically fluent in English and not reliant on Spanish-language outlets.

The demographic shift has prompted some advertisers to put less emphasis on targeting Latinos and instead focus on homogeneous messages.

