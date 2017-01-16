A Latino Berlin Wall

The elimination of the "Wet foot, dry foot" policy is causing massive uncertainty, confusion and frustration among Cuban immigrants in the U.S. With nowhere to go and no place to return, they likened their lives to what happened in Berlin in 1961, when the construction of the wall in the middle of the city separated thousands of German families.

"I feel the same as the Germans when the Berlin Wall was created overnight, my wife and son have been in Miami for a month and a half, and I stayed a little longer to finish selling everything and go and meet them: I have sold my house and my old car, amassing $ 12,000 and now I have nowhere to go, " said to El Mundo Alexander Iglesias, a 41-year-old Cuban veterinarian who wanders through the streets of Mexico City. Iglesias is clear: "I must try to enter the US again or I will not see my family again, I would not want them to leave Miami in any way. In Cuba there is nothing else but poverty," he said.

Iglesias is among the 15 Cubans who landed in Mexico City on January 11 and were fortunate enough to obtain visas to enter Mexico. The future of the other Cubas is now left to Trump.

"If I left Cuba selling everything It is because there was a legal rule of the Yankee Government, Mr. Obama should have warned that the law was going to be canceled in time, so I would not have spent the money of the ticket and sold everything I have", said Javier Ramos Perez, a Cuban chauffeur of 40 years from the shelter of Jesus of the Jesús del Buen Pastor del Pobre y el Migrante, in the Mexican border city Tapachula.

In Miami, Cubans are anxiously waiting for Trump, who won much of the key Cuban vote from Florida, will pay off his ballot debt by repealing or softening the measure. Back in the island, these people may be seen as political refugees persecuted by the regime of Havana. "

As reported in El Mundo.