The Last "Dry Foot"

They call him the "last of the Mohicans".

Two weeks ago, Marcos Yunieski, 33, "was blessed with a statistical miracle, reports El País newspaper. He and his seven-year-old son Kevin were the last Cubans to be allowed to enter without a visa to the US through the Laredo border. It was January 12, the day president Barack Obama announced the end of the "dry feet, wet feet" policy, which welcomed Cubans without papers.

If Yunieski and Kevin had arrived at customs an hour later, they would have remained at the gates of the United States, like countless Cubans who have been stranded on the border with Mexico, Central America, South America, or their own Cuba, those who had everything ready to emigrate and the news on January 12th left them petrified.

"The officer in Laredo must have been as nervous as I was, because he wrote me on the passport that my residence permit ended on the 11th of 2017, one day before I entered boy! When he went out with the rectified document, he put on the sunglasses that a friend gave him when he arrived in Miami and lit another cigar, full of happiness: "I do not know, but it seems that the sun here stings less than in Cuba", he said.

Read the full story in El País.