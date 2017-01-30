The Kings of Latino Children's Literature

The 2017 Pura Belpré award winners were announced last week, showcasing some of the most influential Latino children's literature of the year.

The Pura Belpré award was named after the first Latina librarian at the New York Public Library. It is presented annually to a Latino/Latina writer and illustrator whose work best represents and celebrates the Latino cultural experience in an outstanding work of literature for children and youth.

Colombian-born Juana Medina received the Pura Belpré Author Award for her book "Juana and Lucas," which she both wrote and illustrated, reported the NBC, that assisted the award ceremony, in Atlanta. Medina's book "Juana and Lucas" is based on Medina's childhood experiences. The humorous chapter book follows the day-to-day adventures of the invincible Juana, who's a young girl growing up in Bogota, Colombia and has to learn something called "English".

"Lowriders to the Center of the Earth", illustrated by Raúl Gonzalez (Chronicle Books LLC) won the Illustration Award 2027. "Lowriders to the Center of the Earth" follows Lupe Impala, El Chavo Flapjack and Elirio Malaria, as they lowride into an epic quest to the realm of Mictlantecuhtli, Aztec god of the Underworld. The ballpoint pen art creates a fantastical borderlands odyssey, packed with subversively playful cultural references that affirm a vibrant Chicanx cultura.

“Raúl Gonzalez’s energetic ballpoint pen drawings portray a complex mash-up of cultures with humor and verve,” said Pura Belpré Award Committee Chair Eva Mitnick.

"The Only Road" written by Cuban-American Alexandra Diaz was named the 2017 Author Honor book. The book follows the journey of two cousins' journey to the north after their family is threatened by a gang in Guatemala.

