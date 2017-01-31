Kickback: Big Business Oppose Trump's Immigration Ban

Goldman Sachs, Citgroup, MasterCard, Ford, Coca-Cola, Google, Amazon... The list of US corporations that criticized Donald Trump's travel ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries keeps growing day by day, reported The Financial Times.

Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos said his company was exploring legal options to oppose the move. In an email to employees, Mr Bezos wrote: “No nation is better at harnessing the energies and talents of immigrants. It’s a distinctive competitive advantage for our country — one we should not weaken.”

Google employees went out from their offices to demonstrate against the immigration order holding signs such as "refugees welcome here". They have the support of his company co-founder, Sergey Brin, who came to the US as a refugee from Russia.

The restrictions have dented business optimism that Mr Trump’s presidency would be good for the US economy.

The risks of challenging the administration in public was demonstrated by Starbucks. The company said over the weekend that over the next five years the company planned to hire 10,000 refugees in the 75 countries where it operates.

