Kerry Warns Peace in the Middle East is in Jeopardy

Any effort to dissimulate or to keep an appearance of harmony during the transition of powers in the U.S is over, reported El País, leading Spanish newspaper, yesterday. The chances for a "normal transition" disappeared on Wednesday, after President-elect Donald Trump accused outgoing President Barack Obama of setting "obstacles" and pronouncing "incendiary statements."

John Kerry, the departing U.S. secretary of state, dropped the diplomatic niceties and used one of his last speeches in office to rebuke Israel, warning that it was undermining any hope of a two-state solution to its conflict with the Palestinians.

The American vote last week in the United Nations allowing the condemnation of Israel for settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, he added, was driven by a desire to save Israel from “the most extreme elements” in its own government.

“The status quo is leading toward one state and perpetual occupation,” Mr. Kerry said.

Mr. Kerry spoke knowing that the incoming administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump may well abandon decades of American policy toward Israel.

Hours earlier, Mr. Trump had posted on Twitter that the Obama administration had treated its ally in the Middle East with “total disdain and disrespect.”

As reported in El País.