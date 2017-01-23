Just For Us: Carlos Slim to Launch ‘100%’ Mexican TV Chanel in the U.S.

Last week, just days before president-elect Donald Trump was sworn in, Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim announced he was launching a new television channel “made by Mexicans, for Mexicans” in the US this year.

The channel, called Nuestra Visión, or Our Vision, will feature programming “tailored specifically to the Mexican audience with 100 per cent Mexican content", as said in a statement. Nuestra Visión will be offered by Carlos Slim's cell-phone company, America Movil, putting it into competition with broadcasters like Univision and Telemundo.

"Nuestra Vision is focused on Mexicans, made by Mexicans and transmitted from Mexico," said the voice-over for the video, which was studded with images and snapshots of Mexico.

Univision has a close alliance with Mexico's top broadcaster Televisa, which has for years wrestled with Slim in the Mexican telecommunications market that he dominates, reports Fortune magazine.

The channel's launch coincides with a charged atmosphere between Mexico and the incoming U.S. president Donald Trump, who has taken an aggressive stance towards the Mexican economy and sparked dismay with outspoken comments on migrants.

Mr Trump wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. Pending any decision on how to proceed, he has been pressing companies such as carmakers Ford and General Motors not to shift production and jobs to Mexico. He has also vowed to make Mexico pay, probably through a tax, for the border wall he insists he will build, reports the Financial Times.

Slim was critical of Trump during the U.S. election campaign, but after meeting the New York real estate magnate for dinner in his Florida resort last month, he was left was a "very positive" impression from the President-elect, the Mexican mogul's spokesman said.An estimated 35 million people living in the United States are Mexican or of Mexican background.