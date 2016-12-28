Jimmy Morales: "The U.S isn't Led By a Single Person's Carvings"

Jimmy Morales will celebrate his first year as president of Guatemala on January 15. He tool office amid a corruption case that ended up with the former president of Guatemala Otto Pérez Molina put into prison. Morales assumed power in a climate of distrust in politics and massive demonstrations to demand structural changes and the end of impunity. "Nor corrupt, nor thief" was the motto he wielded during the presidential campaign.

When El Mundo asked him his opinion about Trump accusations against Central American migrants of bringing violence to the U.S., he answered: "I have always opposed generalizations. Neither racism nor classism nor sexism nor any kind of discrimination can be well seen in a modern society and less in the American continent where our constitutions provide us with personal guarantees and rights inherent to the human being is their freedom. Trump is committing a serious error, since possibly somebody at some moment committed some crime or perhaps it could have killed somebody, but it is that single person and not the population of a country.

The US is a very institutional country. It's not driven by the cravings and desires of a person as it might happen in a country that is not so organized", he concluded.

Read the full interview with Jimmy Morales in El Mundo