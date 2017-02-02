An Initiative to Use the US Postal Service to Deliver Food to the Needy

While the country produces millions of food waste, one in seven US residents is “food insecure”. That means, 48 million people struggle to reliably find food.

If the main problem is distribution, why don't handle it via the United States Postal Service (USPS)? With more than 30,000 physical branches across the country - many of them shuttered in the last years - USPS could be a very efficient distribution channel, thought a team of students of Washington University in St. Louis, reports The Guardian.

First Class Meal, as the project is called, received $7,500 to fund its development, is now working to secure partnerships with the USPS and other groups. They will focus first on the most food-insecure county in the nation, Los Angeles County, where 1.5 million people are food insecure, according to Iesha Siler of the LA Food Policy Council.

With a model like First Class Meal, Siler says, distributed infrastructure can stay local and continue to benefit the community, only in a reimagined way. “People would like to see those post-office spaces be put to use and come back to life, instead of becoming blighted properties.”

Read the full report in The Guardian.