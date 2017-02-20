Immigration Raids: It's Going to Get Worse

ICE officials arrested hundreds in immigration raids last week, including one student who’d been protected from deportation by Obama’s policy of deferred action for people who arrived illegally as children. What’s really going on with immigration? are they just "regular" raids or did anything change under Trump's Administration?

The Atlantic interviewed Democratic congressman Luis Gutiérrez from Illinois to explain how Trump’s policy differs from Obama’s.

“If the question is, did this occur under Obama’s watch? The answer is absolutely yes,” Gutiérrez, a longtime advocate of immigration reform, told The Atlantic. “But the next question we must ask: Did they cease to exist? The answer is absolutely yes.”

According to Gutierrez, what happens now is that when an ICE agent arrives in a place and says :

" I come for “Juan Gonzalez,” right? And when I show up, and Juan Gonzalez is not there, I then proceed to ask, “Who are you? And who are you? And who are you, and who are you, and who are you?” Anybody else in the house in that time. And then if they can’t show sufficient paperwork to show they are legally in the United States, then they are processed for deportation. So no crime has been committed. They’re going after Individual A, but the mom, the dad, the children are then caught up in the visit, to put it mildly, of the ICE agents to that home. And that can happen either if they find Individual A, if they find Mr. Gonzalez, or if they don’t find Mr. Gonzalez. And that is something that had ceased to exist."