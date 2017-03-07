Illegal Immigration: Millions of Undocumented Mexican are Living in Fear

From Los Angeles to Philadelphia, from Austin, Texas, to Chicago. Millions of undocumented Mexicans live under fear of deportation under new Trump's immigration order.

They fear to speak Spanish in public, they fear to find a checkpoint in the Park, in the next corner. Some have sold their furniture to create an emergency fund. Others wonder if they should stop going to work and pull their kids from school. Overreactions? Wise precautions?

The Guardian runs a special story to report how daily lives of illegal Mexicans in America have changed since Trump ordered a crackdown on immigration.

The immigration policies gusting out of the White House have chilled the US’s estimated 11 million undocumented people, half of whom are Mexican.

“As we speak tonight we are removing gang members, drug dealers that threaten our communities and prey on our very innocent citizens,” he told a joint session of Congress last week. “Bad ones are going out as I speak and as I promised throughout the campaign.”

“Trump is the world’s worst terrorist. He has the Latino community terrorised,” said Rosa Palacios, a careworker from L.A with a nine-year-old granddaughter who weeps in fear at losing relatives. The hostility outdid previous anti-immigrant crackdowns, she said. “It is worse than when they thought we were infected.”

Manuel Selvas, 44, who earns $10 an hour unloading containers, said the president had uncorked prejudice. “Before people were afraid to be racist in public but now they feel protected.” People in the street had yelled at him to leave America, he said. “They say we’re stealing jobs but Americans don’t want to clean toilets or pick strawberries.”

With an estimated 1 million undocumented people, LA – the second biggest Mexican city outside Mexico City – is a crucible. The consulate receives hundreds of visits per day. People want to make plans- processing birth certificates, legalizing applications- , to avoid deportations.

As reported in The Guardian.