Ikea Will Pay $50 Million for Wrongful Deaths of Three Toddlers

Ikea has agreed to pay $50 million to the families of three toddlers who were killed by dressers that tipped over on them, in 2014. The families sued the Swedish furniture maker for wrongful deaths, arguing the dressers were designed without meeting safety and stability standards. One of the affected families is from Pennsylvania. The other two are from Minnesota and Washington.

Jackie Collas of West Chester, whose 2-year-old son, Curren, was crushed by an Ikea dresser in 2014, said to The Philadelphia Inquirer she was relieved the fight was over. But she said the settlement does not bring closure over Curren's death.

Their wrongful death suits, filed in Philadelphia, were part of a wave of scrutiny on Ikea and the wider danger of furniture tip-overs. In late June, Ikea recalled 29 million dressers. “No amount of money will make up for the loss of our sweet little boy,” Janet McGee, the Minnesota mother of 22-month-old who died in February, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. The settlement will be split between the three families.

Ikea will also donate $50,000 each to three children’s hospitals in the boys’ names. Ikea has also agreed raise awareness of the danger of furniture that could tip over.