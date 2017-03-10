Hurdle Race: The difficulties of accessing a safe abortion procedure in Mexico

Abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy is considered a crime in Mexico, except in the capital, Mexico City, where hundreds of women arrive every year from across the country in search for a safe place to terminate their pregnancy.

A total of 174,113 women have conducted abortions over the last decade in Mexico City’s hospitals and public health centers, according to health department figures, cited in El País.

Of these, 28.8% came from the State of Mexico, which is close to the capital. Others hailed from the states of Puebla, Hidalgo, Morelos, Jalisco, Querétaro, Michoacán, Veracruz and Guanajuato.

Following the approval of the law in Mexico City in 2007 allowing for abortions up to the 12th week of pregnancy, there was a rise in abortions up until 2012, when the figure leveled out.

“In Mexico City, people are more open than here on the ranches,” says Daniela, a 23-year-old woman from Zamora, in Michoacán state, who recently ook a bus to the capital to get an abortion. “If they found out, they would stare at me like I was a green horse.”

Most women who have an abortion are between 18 and 24 years old, single, with pre-university studies and no source of income. Pregnancy terminations can be performed for free at public health centers, or for over 8,000 pesos (around €388) at private clinics.

