Human Blood Anti-Trump Art

A group of artists are working on a protest work in human blood against President-elect Donald Trump.

More than 20 pints of blood have been donated so far by artists, musicians and activists to help artist Illma Gore finish her piece. Ilma Gore is working with the activist collective Indecline, the same group that created and covertly installed naked statues of Donald Trump in five different cities on the same day last August.

"We weren't planning anything until he was actually elected and decided to make a statement, a protest against his inauguration," Gore said to KABC-TV.

The mural is displayed to the public since Sunday, just five days before the inauguration, at Samuel Freeman Gallery, in Culver City, California.

Ilma Gore told KABC-TV that they were caught off guard when Trump won the election:

“We weren’t planning anything until he was actually elected and then decided to make a protest against his Inauguration. This is exactly what I stand for and this is what I do.”

The painting is a reimagined version of 19th-century artist Henry Mosler's depiction of Betsy Ross sewing the first American flag, with Gore using immigrants instead of the original's all white women.

As reported in KABC-TV and the Independent Journal Review.