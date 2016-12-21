How to Survive the Whipped Cream Shortage on Christmas Holidays

If you love sweet and love to add extra whipped cream on top of your Christmas pudding or a hot cocoa, you may find it harder on this holiday season.

An explosion at a Florida nylon factory last August has left American grocery stores with a sudden Reddi-wip shortage. Though this incident will make it harder to find the popular whipped cream topping this year, it also serves as an important reminder to appreciate the vast network of people and machines that go into making the treat possible to find, reports The Atlantic.

Reddi-wip’s key ingredient is nitrous oxide, better known as laughing gas. Most of the time, nitrous oxide is not exploding. It’s sitting inertly in refrigerators and trucks and tanks. “Most people consider nitrous oxide to be very safe,” says Dan Tillema, an investigator with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board. Tillema is investigating why that nitrous-oxide tanker exploded in Cantonment, Florida, one afternoon in August. The accident killed a plant operator, Jesse Graham Folmar, 32, who was filling the tanker at the time.

Read more about the shortage on whipped cream in The Atlantic and Slate.