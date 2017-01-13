How Drug is Sold in a Mexican Prison

How do prisoners spend their time inside Reclusorio Norte, one of the biggest penitentiary centers in Mexico?

With more than 8,300 prisoners, it has an overpopulation of around 60%. Many of them sleep outdoors and start their day lighting a joint, reports El País, that managed to visit the prison in 2016. The Spanish media outlet got permission to go inside the prison and take exclusive photos that you can watch here.

Illegal drug selling and Phone extortion - with the help of prison staff - have become the best way to earn a life for prisoners in Reclusorio Norte.

Inside the prison, competition to sell is hard: El País counted more than a dozen micro-shops installed in the corridors that link the prison's bedrooms. The stands are decorated in different ways. They promote their products out and loud: cocaine, crack and, above all, marijuana.

In the Northern Reclusorio, one hour on Facebook is more expensive than half a gram of cocaine: 40 pesos ($ 1.8). It's the price for the the illusion of being a few minutes out of that hell.

