In his farewell speech, Obama warns of threat to US democracy

"Yes, we can" : the arrival of the first black man in the White House, the end of the great recession, the massive creation of jobs, the expansion of medical coverage to twenty million people, the death of Osama bin Laden, the agreements with Cuba and Iran. These are some of the merits that history will remember about President Obama.

But history will also remember something else: that no, he couldn't stop Donald Trump's victory. And he has come to stay.

"All this - achievements and failures: inequalities, polarization, civil war in Syria ... - will end on January 20 with the arrival at the White House of Donald Trump, the man who launched his race to reach the top of world power as a loudspeaker of racist theories, writes Marc Bassets, chief correspondent for Spanish newspaper El País.

In his farewell speech in Chicago, Obama wrote his epilog: the outgoing president claimed American exceptionalism, the term that could be synonymous with nationalism or patriotism, but in his opinion does not mean that this nation "is perfect from the beginning," but that the US "has shown a capacity to change, to improve " Because this country is an unfinished experiment in which "for every two steps forward, it often feels we take one step back. But the long sweep of America has been defined by forward motion, a constant widening of our founding creed to embrace all, and not just some.”

Obama called for an effort to deepen democracy, "not only when there is a choice, not only when the narrowest interest is at stake, but also during the Full duration of a life ".He called on Americans to be “anxious, jealous guardians of our democracy” and to break out of their ideological bubbles.

Obama took to the stage two hours after the latest news broke out: that Trump received unsubstantiated report that Russia had damaging information about him.

It was difficult to imagine a sharper contrast. On the one hand, the rhetorical rise of Obama a president who, by the way, will leave the White House without any scandal (too high, say critics, too many speeches ...). On the other, the psychodrama of the trumpism,

As reported in El País.