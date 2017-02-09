Hell, Part 2: While Homicide Rate falls, Suicide is on the rise in Ciudad Juárez

Ciudad Juarez, the border city in northern Mexico, became sadly famous after a wave of femicides and violence ended up with the lives of hundreds of men and women between 2008 and 2011. Most of these crimes were related to drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Nowadays,the situation is better: its homicide rate has fallen since 2012, but the city's high levels of violence have had long-term psychological effects on its residents, especially its youth, reports the BBC. Panic attacks and other post traumatic effects of crime have lead the rate of suicides to soar.

One out of four residents has thought about taking his or her own life, and one out of ten has tried to do so, a study carried out by the Family Centre for Integration and Growth (CFIC) with the support of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez (UACJ) suggests.

The BBC reports about the case of Luis Mercado, 16, who attempted suicide recently after a panic attack at school.

Luis' father was killed when Luis was just one year old. It was Luis' mother who murdered him. She was convicted and jailed. After her release, she died in suspicious circumstances. Luis was 11 at the time.



