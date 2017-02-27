In the Heart of South America, a Dream Come True

Reintroducing species in danger of extinction, like the jaguar, in the Iberá Wetlands is one of the top projects launched by the Conservation Land Trust (CLT), an organization in San Alonso, in the northeastern Argentinean province of Corrientes, founded by an American couple 25 years ago.

Douglas Tompkins was an American businessman who amassed millions of dollars through his clothing brands North Face and Esprit, and his wife, Kristine McDivitt Tompkins, former CEO of the Patagonia clothing company. Tompkins died in 2015 in a kayak accident in southern Chile. The actor Leonard DiCaprio, just one of the benefactors, donates $300,000 each year.

The foundation is considered by many to be an inspirational ecological project.The CLT’s objective is to restore the zone’s original landscape and fauna before handing it back to the state of Argentina. Between 1997 and 2002, the organization bought up 150,000 hectares of private land, which will be donated to local governments.

