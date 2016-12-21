German Police Hunt for at Least One Attacker in Berlin Truck Crash

The search for at least one perpetrator behind Germany’s deadliest terror attack in decades entered a third day Wednesday, as Chancellor Angela Merkel faced growing criticism over her open-door refugee policy. Chancellor Angela Merkel already knew that her campaign for a fourth term as Germany's leader would be her most difficult yet, reports The New York Times.

"These are Merkel's dead", tweeted Markus Pretzell, regional leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), as quoted in El País. The party’s leader, Frauke Petry, accused Merkel of “importing terror to Germany over the past one and a half years”.

The German police announced yesterday that they had arrested the wrong man and that they were still on the hunt. "We need to work on the assumption that an armed perpetrator is still on the loose,” Holger Münch, the head of the federal criminal police office, told a press conference. “We are on high alert and are investigating every possible angle.”

On Tuesday night, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, although there is no evidence yet for their claim. Through its Amaq news agency, the jihadi group claimed the attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State”. The phrasing matches that used to claim previous lone wolf attacks, such as the incident in Orlando in June when 49 people were killed at a gay nightclub.

As reported in The Guardian.