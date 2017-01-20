George Soros: Donald Trump is 'would-be dictator'

On the eve of Trump’s inauguration as president, billionaire businessman and political agitator George Soros called the president-elect an “impostor and con-man” who was “gearing up for a trade war” which would have “a very far-reaching effect in Europe and other parts of the world”.

His words were pronounced in front of an audience of business leaders and journalists in Davos, where the World Economic Forum is being held).

The “would-be-dictator … didn’t expect to win, he was surprised”, Soros said."I personally am convinced that he is going to fail," And failure will come "not because of people like me who would like him to fail, but because his ideas that guide him are inherently self-contradictory and the contradictions are already embodied by his advisors."

Soros was an active supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential election campaign.

When asked about Theresa May and Brexit, Soros predicted economic upheaval in Britain and alerted that the future Europe had become too complicated, leaving people alienated and anti-European parties gathering force.

